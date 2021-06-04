Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.39% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX up 0.39%



Investing.com – Germany stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Frankfurt, the rose 0.39% to hit a new all time high, while the index climbed 0.67%, and the index gained 0.98%.

The best performers of the session on the were Merck KGaA (DE:), which rose 2.04% or 2.93 points to trade at 146.28 at the close. Meanwhile, Delivery Hero AG (DE:) added 1.97% or 2.15 points to end at 111.15 and Vonovia SE (DE:) was up 1.22% or 0.64 points to 52.94 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Deutsche Bank AG NA O.N. (DE:), which fell 1.47% or 0.185 points to trade at 12.360 at the close. MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) declined 1.42% or 3.00 points to end at 207.60 and Heidelbergcement AG O.N. (DE:) was down 1.00% or 0.770 points to 75.860.

The top performers on the MDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.49% to 68.170, K&S AG (DE:) which was up 3.72% to settle at 11.803 and CTS Eventim AG (DE:) which gained 3.47% to close at 59.100.

The worst performers were Hochtief AG (DE:) which was down 4.42% to 65.36 in late trade, Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which lost 1.14% to settle at 17.7400 and Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.09% to 6.780 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.49% to 68.170, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which was up 3.75% to settle at 24.360 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 2.21% to close at 45.360.

The worst performers were Telefonica Deutschland Holding AG (DE:) which was down 0.40% to 2.236 in late trade, Freenet AG NA (DE:) which lost 0.29% to settle at 22.450 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which was down 0.13% to 158.80 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 411 to 264 and 76 ended unchanged.

Shares in K&S AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.72% or 0.423 to 11.803. Shares in CTS Eventim AG (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 3.47% or 1.980 to 59.100.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was down 4.49% to 18.31.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 1.07% or 20.05 to $1893.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.77% or 0.53 to hit $69.34 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.43% or 0.31 to trade at $71.62 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.40% to 1.2172, while EUR/GBP fell 0.06% to 0.8589.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.45% at 90.095.