Filecoin ignores Elon Musk’s Bitcoin FUD as FIL price rockets by 17% By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Filecoin ignores Elon Musk’s Bitcoin FUD as FIL price rockets by 17%

FIL, the native crypto asset of the Filecoin network, was among the best performing digital assets Friday as it maintained its gains against a very bearish cryptocurrency market.

The reached an intraday high of $102.109 at around 0300 UTC, up more than 37% on a 24-hour adjusted timeframe. The pair underwent a sharp correction later on profit-taking sentiment but sustained its 24-hour gains by staying upward of 17%.

Filecoin attempts to post solid rebounds following its recent downside moves. Source: FILUSD on TradingView
takes all its top rival down after Musk’s tweet. Source: Messari
Filecoin underwent a technical bullish breakout after consolidating inside a Triangle pattern. Source: FILUSD on TradingView