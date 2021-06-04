Filecoin ignores Elon Musk’s Bitcoin FUD as FIL price rockets by 17% By Cointelegraph

Filecoin ignores Elon Musk’s Bitcoin FUD as FIL price rockets by 17%
FIL, the native crypto asset of the Filecoin network, was among the best performing digital assets Friday as it maintained its gains against a very bearish cryptocurrency market.
The reached an intraday high of $102.109 at around 0300 UTC, up more than 37% on a 24-hour adjusted timeframe. The pair underwent a sharp correction later on profit-taking sentiment but sustained its 24-hour gains by staying upward of 17%.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.