Fed’s Powell Differs With European Peers on Climate Policy

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s narrow approach on climate change was challenged by European counterparts who contradicted his insistence it was not a primary factor in making monetary policy.

“Anything that can affect the outlook for the economy can, in principle, affect monetary policy. So climate change would certainly qualify for that,” Powell said Friday during a virtual conference on the role of finance in combating climate change. “I would say, though, that today, climate change is not something that we directly consider in setting monetary policy.”

While the Fed is looking at the impact of climate change through the lens of its duty for financial stability, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has taken a much broader view.

“We would be failing on our mandate if we did not account for climate change when it comes to understanding and measuring inflation,” Lagarde said. “We would be failing on our mandate if we do not measure the impact that climate change has on the assets that we hold, on the assets that we buy, and on the collaterals that we have in stock.”

ECB officials are close to completing a wide-ranging strategic review, in which Lagarde has made climate change a core topic and pushed her colleagues to be more engaged in the issue.