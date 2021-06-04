Feast or famine on Dogecoin as Coinbase pump triggers whales’ return By Cointelegraph

Feast or famine on Dogecoin as Coinbase pump triggers whales’ return
Some of Dogecoin’s (DOGE) observable metrics depict a blockchain in violent flux amid the fallout from the meme coin’s Coinbase Pro listing. The dollar amount sent across the blockchain in a single day exceeded $47 billion on Thursday — a 690% increase on the figure from less than a week before.
Dogecoin’s price climbed 40% in a single day shortly after Coinbase announced it would open its doors to Doge deposits on Coinbase Pro on Tuesday, June 1, with a view to commencing trading on June 3.
