Fans Are Learning Sosie Bacon Is Kevin Bacon’s Daughter

Safe to say people are a little shocked.

Even now, after the show has wrapped, the surprises keep coming. Most recently, fans were shocked to learn that Carrie Layden, the former girlfriend of Mare’s late son, is played by none other than Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick’s daughter, Sosie Bacon.

I’m watching the mare finale!! I just googled Drew’s mum because I like her and found out she’s Kevin Bacon’s daughter irl! The more you know. Anyway


Can confirm that people did not know that was Sosie Bacon.

I was surprised too — then I saw a photo of them together.

Kevin even poked fun at his daughter on the show posting a sweet video on Instagram.

“I can’t remember her last name but she’s good, plays the junkie with the little kid and stuff. Anyway, that’s all, just a good show. I like it.”

It’s safe to say fans are appreciating the fact that this power couple’s daughter can hold her own on a show as great as Mare of Easttown.


Okay so, season two anybody???

