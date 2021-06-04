European stocks steady ahead U.S. jobs data, airlines slide By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, June 3, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) – European stocks inched higher on Friday in cautious trading ahead of U.S. jobs data, with economic recovery hopes putting the main benchmark on course for its third weekly gain.

The pan-European index was up 0.2% by 0709 GMT, trading just below its record high hit earlier this week. The benchmark was on track to record a 0.6% weekly rise.

All eyes are on the U.S. May payrolls data later in the day, with a strong number likely to add to fears about the Federal Reserve paring back its massive stimulus program quicker.

Utilities, financial services and healthcare companies were the top sectoral gainers on STOXX 600, rising about half a percent each.

Shares in British Airways-owner IAG (LON:), Wizz Air and easyJet (LON:) slipped more than 1% after Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its “red list” of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England.

 

 

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR