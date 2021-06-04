Eu antitrust regulators to investige Facebook’s Marketplace By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Facebook logo is displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken December 2, 2019. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/Illustration/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators opened on Fridan an investigation into Facebook (NASDAQ:)’s marketplace to see whether the world’s largest social network breaches EU rules by using advertising data from advertisers to compete with them in classified ads.

Facebook says it will cooperate fully with both the EU and UK investigations “to demonstrate that they are without merit”.

Facebook says its “Marketplace and dating offer people more choices, both products operate in highly competitive environment with many large incumbents”.

