Ethereum Mining Feature to Come on Norton 360 Antivirus By CoinQuora



Ethereum Mining Feature to Come on Norton 360 Antivirus



NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:), today announced the launch of Norton Crypto.

It is a new feature that will let consumers safely and easily mine crypto.

A global leader in consumer cyber safety, NortonLifeLock, today announced the launch of Norton Crypto. It is a new feature that will let consumers safely and easily mine crypto. More so, they can do it through its Norton 360 platform.

The firm said that Norton 360 customers in its early adopter program could mine , which started yesterday.

Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock announced the news as follow:

“As the crypto economy continues to become a more important part of our customers’ lives, we want to empower them to mine cryptocurrency with Norton, a brand they trust. Norton Crypto is yet another innovative example of how we are expanding our Cyber Safety platform to protect our customers’ ever-evolving digital lives.”

He also added that Norton Crypto delivers a secure, reliable way for consumers to mine for Ethereum. Further, they will do so without opening themselves and their devices up to these pitfalls.

Moreover, he said once crypto customers earn crypto, they can track and transfer earnings into their Norton Crypto Wallet. Besides, the wallet in the cloud. Therefore, it can’t get lost due to hard drive failure.

Further, Gagan Singh, chief product officer at NortonLifeLock, also expressed his excitement. He said they are proud to be the first in their field to do so. Notably, the first firm to offer coin miners the ability to turn the idle time on their PCs into an opportunity to earn crypto.

In addition, he noted that their customers could mine crypto with just a few clicks. Also, they can avoid many barriers to entry into the crypto ecosystem in the coming weeks.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora