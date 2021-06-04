EOS Falls 11% In Selloff By Investing.com



EOS Falls 11% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $5.8332 by 03:05 (07:05 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.51% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 4.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.6584B, or 0.35% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.8332 to $6.5395 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 5.54%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.0498B or 1.68% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.5561 to $6.7953 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 74.62% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,450.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.35% on the day.

was trading at $2,599.77 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.62%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $688.7448B or 42.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $305.1116B or 18.65% of the total cryptocurrency market value.