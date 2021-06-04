Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra Returns 3 Years After Solo: A Star Wars Story

“I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that.”
So, at the end of Solo, Qi’ra’s fate is unclear. She abandons Han Solo to meet with Maul, but, like, what happened after that? Nobody knew.
Until now!
According to Comicbook.com, Qi’ra recently made an appearance in the comic book series Star Wars: Wars of the Bounty Hunters — Emilia’s character is still working with Crimson Dawn, a decade after Solo: A Star Wars Story takes place, and she’s still connected to Han Solo.
Emilia was truly moved to hear it!
“It means so much. It means the absolute world,” she told Comicbook.com. “I know her backstory. I know her history.”
“Maybe the movie didn’t get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor,” Emilia continued.
Awe! I don’t know about you, but I’m going to need another movie, ASAP.
