Emilia Clarke’s Qi’ra Returns 3 Years After Solo: A Star Wars Story

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
1

“I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that.”


The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon / Via giphy.com


Walt Disney Co. / Via Everett Collection

🚨 Small Solo spoilers follow, so STOP READING if you haven’t seen it yet. 🚨


Jonathan Olley / Walt Disney Co. / Via Everett Collection

Seriously, stop.


Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Co. / Via Everett Collection

So, at the end of Solo, Qi’ra’s fate is unclear. She abandons Han Solo to meet with Maul, but, like, what happened after that? Nobody knew.


Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Co. / Via Everett Collection

Until now!


Lucasfilm Ltd. / Walt Disney Co. / Via Everett Collection

According to Comicbook.com, Qi’ra recently made an appearance in the comic book series Star Wars: Wars of the Bounty Hunters — Emilia’s character is still working with Crimson Dawn, a decade after Solo: A Star Wars Story takes place, and she’s still connected to Han Solo.


Elizabeth Goodenough / Via Everett Collection

Emilia was truly moved to hear it!

“It means so much. It means the absolute world,” she told Comicbook.com. “I know her backstory. I know her history.”

“Maybe the movie didn’t get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor,” Emilia continued.

Awe! I don’t know about you, but I’m going to need another movie, ASAP.


The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon / Via giphy.com

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR