Emerging-Market Stocks in Pole Position to Gain as World Reopens

(Bloomberg) — A bullish case is building for emerging-market stocks, which have trailed their developed-nation peers this year, with strategists saying the asset class is better positioned to benefit from a global reopening.

There are already signs the gap is narrowing, with the MSCI Emerging Markets Index last month outperforming the MSCI World Index for the first time since January.

Relatively attractive valuations, a weaker dollar and expectations that global supply chains will whir back into high gear are burnishing the appeal of developing-nation equities. The surge in global commodity prices is adding to optimism that improving growth will help boost cyclical shares in these markets.

“Investors who missed out on the strong U.S. and EU consumer and cyclical equity bull run so far this year should consider investing in EM stocks,” said David Chao, a global market strategist in Hong Kong at Invesco Ltd., which oversees about $1.4 trillion. “Rising inflation expectations and bond yields should drive continued investor rotation from growth to cyclical assets –- EM economies are more cyclical in nature.”

Analysts see the MSCI EM index, which is trading at 14 times forward earnings, rallying about 20% over the next 12 months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That’s almost double the advance seen for the developed-nations’ gauge, which has a valuation multiple of about 20.