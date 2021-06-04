Elon Musk is Dumping Bitcoin, Justin Sun is Trying to Pump it By CoinQuora

© Reuters. Elon Musk is Dumping Bitcoin, Justin Sun is Trying to Pump it
- Elon Musk tweeted with a heartbreak emoji and meme of a couple arguing.
- Justin Sun is trying to pump it.
Elon Musk is back at it again after causing the Bitcoin price to drop by 20% last month.
The Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO tweeted Bitcoin with a heartbreak emoji and meme of a couple arguing. Precisely, the couple was discussing their breakup. As a result, Bitcoin saw its price drop more than 3% on Friday morning.
I will buy all the #Bitcoin that @elonmusk sells. #Bitcoin
— Justin Sun
