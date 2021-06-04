Dollar steadies near three-week high ahead of U.S. payrolls data

Article content

LONDON — The dollar index held near a three-week high on Friday and moves in currency markets were muted as traders waited for closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in the session.

Currency investors are looking for indications of the strength of the U.S. economic recovery and the possibility of the Federal Reserve tightening its monetary policy, which is seen as positive for the dollar.

The consensus forecast for the data, due at 1230 GMT, is that about 650,000 jobs have been added in May.

The dollar rallied on Thursday, notching up its biggest daily gain in a month, after weekly U.S. jobless claims fell below 400,000 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago and private payrolls increased by significantly more than expected.

At 0718 GMT, the dollar index was up 0.1% on the day at 90.542, having hit a new three-week high earlier in the session .

The euro was down 0.1% at $1.21155 versus the dollar .

“Yesterday’s US dollar rally suggests an expectation of a strong beat on the headline number, as well as a big upward revision to the April number,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK in a note to clients.

“Anything less than a big beat on both could well see the US dollar slide back.”