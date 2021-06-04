Dollar climbs, stocks steady as markets await U.S. data

Article content

TOKYO/LONDON — The dollar hit a multi-week high on Friday while European stocks, oil and gold steadied as markets held their breath for a U.S. jobs report seen as a critical signal for economic recovery and a possible easing of stimulus measures.

U.S. Treasury yields firmed after jumping overnight, while the dollar held onto its biggest gain since April with other currencies subdued ahead of the crucial U.S. nonfarm payrolls data release.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% by 1137 GMT, trading just below its record high touched earlier this week, and contrasting with an earlier 0.3% fall in MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .

The U.S. Labor Department’s report at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT) was expected to show 650,000 new jobs added to nonfarm payrolls in May, after an unexpected slowdown in the labor market in April.

A stronger-than-expected reading could heighten worries that the robust economic recovery could push the Fed to contemplate paring back its bond buying and raising interest rates.

Stock markets were listless ahead of the jobs data release, with Japan’s Nikkei earlier falling 0.4% while the broader Topix was about flat.

Airlines suffered, with British Airways-owner IAG, Wizz Air and easyJet slipping between 1%-2% after Britain added seven countries, including Egypt and Sri Lanka, to its “red list” of destinations that require hotel quarantine on return to England.