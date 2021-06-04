DocuSign, Five Below Rise Premarket; AMC Entertainment Falls By Investing.com

© Reuters
By Peter Nurse
Investing.com — Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, June 4th. Please refresh for updates.
AMC Entertainment (NYSE:) stock fell 9%, continuing Thursday’s 18% selloff after the meme stock favorite sold over 11 million shares, raising almost $600 million. The movie theater chain also filed a preliminary proxy seeking permission to sell 25 million more shares in 2022.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6.6% after the company, which allows organizations to manage electronic agreements, benefited from strong demand for the company’s digital platform as the concept of working from home gets more widely adopted.
Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.5% after the athletic apparel retailer raised its guidance for the year, riding on demand for its clothing as more people, coming out of a pandemic, look for healthier ways of living.
Facebook (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.5% after regulators in the U.K. and the EU launched formal competition investigations into practices at the social media giant on the same day.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.3% after the semiconductor company reported current-quarter revenue above expectations, benefiting from the rising adoption of 5G technology.
Wells Fargo (NYSE:) stock rose 1% after Bank of America (NYSE:) upgraded its stance on the U.S. bank to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying it still has significant upside, despite gains of 50% so far this year, as its new leadership team tries to find new revenue streams and appease regulators.
Five Below (NASDAQ:) stock rose 5.2% after the discount retailer comfortably beat first-quarter profit and revenue expectations, with comparable-store sales surging 162% from the same quarter a year ago.
ChargePoint (NYSE:) stock rose 2% after the electric vehicle infrastructure company maintained its 2021 revenue outlook despite reporting a wider-than-expected loss for its latest quarter.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.7% after the database platform provider reported a lower loss than expected for its latest quarter. Subscription sales also jumped 40%, and the company forecast a lower-than-expected full-year loss.
Zumiez (NASDAQ:) stock rose 4.9% after the specialty clothing store reported a bigger than expected first-quarter profit, with the company saying its business has recovered beyond pre-pandemic levels.
