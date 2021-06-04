DocuSign, Five Below Rise Premarket; AMC Entertainment Falls By Investing.com

Wells Fargo (NYSE:) stock rose 1% after Bank of America (NYSE:) upgraded its stance on the U.S. bank to ‘buy’ from ‘neutral’, saying it still has significant upside, despite gains of 50% so far this year, as its new leadership team tries to find new revenue streams and appease regulators.

Facebook (NASDAQ:) stock fell 0.5% after regulators in the U.K. and the EU launched formal competition investigations into practices at the social media giant on the same day.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:) stock rose 0.5% after the athletic apparel retailer raised its guidance for the year, riding on demand for its clothing as more people, coming out of a pandemic, look for healthier ways of living.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:) stock rose 6.6% after the company, which allows organizations to manage electronic agreements, benefited from strong demand for the company’s digital platform as the concept of working from home gets more widely adopted.

