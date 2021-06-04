Diane Francis: Liberals keep ducking COVID accountability

Canadians deserve answers for Liberals’ questionable actions Photo by Blair Gable/Reuters files

Article content A demand this week from the opposition for Public Health Canada to disclose details behind the firing of two scientists from Winnipeg’s infectious-disease lab — and its connections to China’s Wuhan lab — is long overdue. But there are other questionable actions taken by the Liberals during the pandemic that Canadians deserve answers to, according to important coverage of Parliament’s committees done by Blacklock’s Reporter, a newsletter which covers The Hill. On May 21, it reported there was limited oversight from the Public Health Agency and the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg. An evaluation for the years 2014-2019 makes no mention of the RCMP escorting two scientists out of the facility. This was noted in a May 10 hearing of the Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations by Tory MP Michael Chong who said he counted five visits by one of the scientists to China in the period from 2017 to 2018.

Article content “One of those trips was to train scientists and technicians at China’s new Level Four virology lab in Wuhan,” he said. “People are raising questions. This is not some dark part of the web driven by conspiracies. There are reputable people raising very real questions, and our question as Canadian parliamentarians is: What role did this National Microbiology Lab have in cooperating with this Institute of Virology in Wuhan?” Another pandemic-related issue arose on June 2 at the Commons government operations committee which was told by Bill Matthews, deputy minister of public services and procurement, that it was his department, not public health authorities, that first asked “for $150 million field hospitals ordered from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.” He said the department decided on its own to give the contract to SNC-Lavalin in the early weeks of the pandemic in April 2020 without public notice to other bidders. “Whose decision was it?” asked Conservative MP Kelly McCauley. “We heard it had to be sole-sourced to SNC-Lavalin because it was urgent. No province requested them before it was determined to be urgent, and ordered. So who came up with the decision?” The department in internal memos said it placed the rush order with SNC-Lavalin since there was no time to notify other federal contractors. “A public call for tenders was not issued due to the urgency of the need as a result of the pandemic,” said the department in an October 12 memo. The hospitals sit in warehouses and were not needed.

Article content Concern about spending during the pandemic by the Liberals resulted in a Conservative motion passed in October compelling the release of all “memoranda, emails, documents, notes and other records” on pandemic management. By May 25, 2021, the Commons health committee was told that the Privy Council Office still retained hundreds of thousands of records on pandemic management, and released only 8,000 or so. “The Clerk of the Privy Council put in writing to this committee there were over a million documents,” said New Democrat MP Don Davies. “To date, that’s going on seven months, this committee has received about 8,000.” Diane Francis: Canada must be transparent about Wuhan lab ties Diane Francis: A country run by amateurs who hire more amateurs Diane Francis: Trudeau’s immigration scheme is just another way to redistribute Canada’s wealth Diane Francis: Health-care workers deserve to be fully protected Some of the eyebrow raising disclosures in the 8,000 released detail lobbying efforts to land large contracts. According to Blacklock’s the documents include a $237-million contract (to build a vaccine factory in Montreal) won by a former Liberal MP’s firm; a $282.5-million contract won by a Montreal contractor for devices that failed testing; directions to agencies to conceal supply shortages as well as information that cabinet knowingly shipped date-expired medical supplies to provinces. The committee ordered the Clerk of the Privy Council to appear June 7 to explain delays. “Do your job,” said Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner. “We are almost at the end of the parliamentary session” and cabinet is trying to “shut down” enquiries. NDP’s Davies added: “This government is deliberately stalling and withholding production of documents. There is no other conclusion any reasonable person can come to.” No kidding. Financial Post Read and sign up for Diane’s newsletter on America at dianefrancis.substack.com.

