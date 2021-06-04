Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.70% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.70%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.53% or 21.60 points to trade at 874.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 1.92% or 59 points to end at 3129 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was up 1.68% or 5.7 points to 345.3 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.07% or 1.45 points to trade at 134.20 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 0.78% or 0.9 points to end at 113.8 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 0.34% or 2.8 points to 818.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 99 to 46 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rockwool International B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.92% or 59 to 3129. Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 1.68% or 5.7 to 345.3.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.58% or 0.40 to $69.21 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.24% or 0.17 to hit $71.48 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.18% or 22.05 to trade at $1895.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.39% to 6.1100, while EUR/DKK rose 0.00% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.45% at 90.097.