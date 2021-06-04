Home Business Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.70%...

Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.70% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.70%

Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Friday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the gained 0.70%.

The best performers of the session on the were Orsted A/S (CSE:), which rose 2.53% or 21.60 points to trade at 874.60 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 1.92% or 59 points to end at 3129 and Demant A/S (CSE:) was up 1.68% or 5.7 points to 345.3 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ISS A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.07% or 1.45 points to trade at 134.20 at the close. Danske Bank A/S (CSE:) declined 0.78% or 0.9 points to end at 113.8 and Pandora A/S (CSE:) was down 0.34% or 2.8 points to 818.8.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 99 to 46 and 18 ended unchanged.

Shares in Rockwool International B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 1.92% or 59 to 3129. Shares in Demant A/S (CSE:) rose to 5-year highs; rising 1.68% or 5.7 to 345.3.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.58% or 0.40 to $69.21 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.24% or 0.17 to hit $71.48 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 1.18% or 22.05 to trade at $1895.35 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.39% to 6.1100, while EUR/DKK rose 0.00% to 7.4367.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.45% at 90.097.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©