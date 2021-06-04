DeepDAO secures $3M for expansion even as DAO treasuries halve in one month By Cointelegraph

Home Business DeepDAO secures $3M for expansion even as DAO treasuries halve in one...

Matilda Colman
DeepDAO, a website aggregating data on decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), has raised $3 million for future expansion in a round led by venture capital firms Hypersphere and DFG.

An announcement asserts the “overwhelming demand for DeepDAO’s seed round shows strong interest in data products for the DAO space and the belief the DAO ecosystem will grow.”