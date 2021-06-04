Crypto e-commerce giant Shopping.IO supports eToro social impact non-profit, GoodDollar By DailyCoin



Crypto e-commerce giant Shopping.IO supports eToro social impact non-profit, GoodDollar



Shopping.io – Los Angeles, CA the premier crypto E-commerce platform will donate $50,000 to eToro’s flagship corporate social responsibility project GoodDollar, a non-profit initiative that distributes free crypto-based universal basic income (UBI) as part of its mission to onboard and educate the next billion digital assets users.

Shopping.io’s $50,000 donation will be used to support the blockchain-based fund that sustainably mints and distributes digital basic income every day to more than 250,000 members in over 180 countries. GoodDollar stands apart for its scalable and sustainable approach to generating a crypto-based UBI, that leverages the principles of impact investing to enable financial supporters to earn rewards while using their crypto for good to fund a social project. Shopping.io’s $50,000 donation will be locked in the sustainable donation basic income fund, a smart contract that donates with all earned interest donated back to beneficiaries as basic income. This makes Shopping.io’s one-time gift a “sustainable donation” that will be used to create digital basic income, in crypto-asset GoodDollar (G$), for forever. Shopping.io is the first company to make a philanthropic donation to support the GoodDollar protocol: all funds will be used to fortify the basic income fund that benefits GoodDollar members, and not for operational expenses.

Starting June 4th, GoodDollar members will also be able to spend their G$ tokens on Shopping.io’s E-commerce platform and make Amazon (NASDAQ:) (US, UK, CA + DE), Ebay (NASDAQ:), and Walmart (NYSE:) purchases using them. Through Shopping.io, GoodDollar members will now be able to use their GoodDollar tokens to shop for basic necessities and everyday items, marking a key milestone for the project and its members. Now, those who benefit the most from GoodDollar’s daily UBI distribution can spend their GoodDollars on toilet paper, toothpaste, emergency supplies, etc. on Shopping.io’s platform. The GoodDollar and Shopping.io collaboration has multiple synergies, with the $50,000 donation used to mint more GoodDollars, which then can be used on Shopping.io’s platform.

“We are honored that the team at Shopping.io has recognized the critical role GoodDollar plays in advancing the digital assets market and onboarding millions of new users to digital assets who otherwise would be left behind. We are gratified by their generous donation, which will be used to fund free digital currency for generations to come,” said Yoni Assia, GoodDollar Founder and co-founder and CEO of eToro.com. “My hope is that it inspires other crypto-philanthropists, entrepreneurs and companies to use their crypto to advance more economic empowerment for all, with reducing financial inequality within digital assets as the goal,” he said.

The collaboration offers Shopping.io a unique introduction to the larger ecosystem of eToro and its customers, while doing good for GoodDollar’s members and the digital asset ecosystem at large. “We loved what GoodDollar was doing and wanted to help in any way we could, so we decided on this impact-driven model which I believe will bring a lot of benefit to both sides,” said Arbel Arif, Founder and CEO of Shopping.io.

With a shared vision that e-commerce and consumption are critical pathways to drive crypto adoption towards the mainstream, Shopping.io and GoodDollar are thrilled to announce this partnership which has the potential to financially benefit the spending power of millions across the globe.

About GoodDollar

GoodDollar.org is a non-profit initiative driven to advance financial education and empowerment through free distribution of cryptocurrency. It does this via advancing the GoodDollar protocol, which uses free market forces to create a sustainable and scalable framework for a crypto-based universal basic income. Through creating a free, easy-to-access stream of digital currency GoodDollar offers real people a low-risk and free way to begin to experiment and benefit from digital assets. The project was founded by Yoni Assia, the co-founder and CEO of eToro, the social investment platform with over 20 million registered users. eToro has financed the GoodDollar project as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

About Shopping.io

Shopping.io is the first international crypto E-commerce onboarding and fulfillment service.

We are the bridge behind crypto and retail. Have the freedom in how you pay when you shop online using your favorite crypto currencies on the Shopping.io platform.

We are the only company in Crypto that allows you to purchase from major e-commerce hubs on a global scale while revolutionizing how you purchase online with your Crypto.

We believe in the power of giving the Crypto industry absolute freedom when it comes to E-commerce.

Have the power to choose how you spend your Crypto with Shopping.io

This partnership marks a huge step forward between Shopping.io and the EToro ecosystem as we look forward to paying it forward to men and women in need worldwide.

