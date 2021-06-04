Critics still unhappy as EU clarifies revamped copyright rules

Article content

BRUSSELS — The European Commission on Friday defined the scope of revised copyright rules adopted last year following criticism from governments, including France and Poland, but EU broadcasters and internet activists said there was a danger of censorship.

The revamped copyright directive, the first overhaul in two decades, aimed to provide fair compensation for the bloc’s $1 trillion creative industry and its 11.7 million employees.

A central provision, Article 17, backed by the creative industry, would force Google-owned YouTube, Facebook’s Instagram and other sharing platforms to install filters to prevent users from uploading copyrighted materials.

It triggered a fierce lobbying battle, pitting artists and news publishers against tech companies, internet activists and consumer groups, with France saying the Commission’s stance could weaken Article 17, while Poland is challenging it through the European courts.

The platforms can be sued for making copyright-infringing content available to the public, even when it has been uploaded by their users. Critics say filters are costly and could lead to erroneous blocking.

EU countries have until June 7 to transpose the directive into national law.