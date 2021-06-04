Could OnePlus Be Launching Its Cryptophone? By CoinQuora



Could OnePlus Be Launching Its Cryptophone?



OnePlus could be set to follow Samsung (KS:) and HTC in adding crypto to its devices.

The company conducted a survey seeking feedback from its users on several crypto.

In detail, the survey asks whether they have invested in cryptocurrency, etc.

OnePlus, a smartphone manufacturer, could be set to follow Samsung and HTC in adding crypto support to its device. The company conducted a survey seeking feedback from its users on various cryptocurrencies.

The survey welcome its users by with a welcome note,

Source | Survey by OnePlus

Clearly, this survey indicates OnePlus is working on its crypto wallet and related apps. There is no official word on the release of this wallet. However, it could follow Samsung and develop some tech for users to safely and securely transact cryptos on their OnePlus smartphones.

In detail, the survey asks whether they have invested in cryptocurrency, for how long, and where they check crypto prices. It also asked which trading platform respondents use such as Coinbase, Gemini, Robinhood, etc. More so, it seeks feedback whether the survey participants have used any software wallets like MetaMask.

Nonetheless, if OnePlus were to develop ‘cryptophone’, it wouldn’t be the first smartphone manufacturer to do so. It can be recalled Samsung has been a friendly crypto smartphone since 2019. In a recent news, Samsung ‘Galaxy’ have included a built-in crypto wallet that stores private keys in the device.

Meanwhile, HTC, a Taiwanese rival, is also on a mission to bring blockchain to the smartphone. They took a big step with their ‘Exodus’ line (Exodus1 and Exodus1s) being a fully-fledged cyptophones. Consequently, it includes a built-in hardware wallet that has the ability to run a full node.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora