Copper rebounds on bargain hunting and U.S. jobs data

LONDON — Copper prices rebounded on Friday as investors bought in at lower prices after heavy losses the previous day, driven by concerns that strong U.S. economic data could spur tighter monetary policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had gained 1.9% to $9,972.50 a tonne by 1600 GMT, having lost as much as 3.8% in the previous session.

It extended gains along with stock markets after U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected, easing fears that the Federal Reserve would withdraw stimulus measures.

Copper hit a record peak of $10,747.50 last month, fueled by optimism over global economic recovery and new demand from an expected green revolution including the shift to electric vehicles.

“It’s bouncing today because of bargain hunting. The overall attitude is still bullish for industrial metals and commodities in general,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke in Zurich.

“The fundamentals for industrial metals are good, but expectations have been excessive as to where prices should be based on the fundamental backdrop,” Menke added.

In China, prices fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks, with the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropping as much as 3.6% to 70,470 yuan ($11,001) a tonne.