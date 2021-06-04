Copper rebounds on bargain hunting after steep fall

Article content

LONDON — Copper prices rebounded on Friday as investors scooped up material at lower prices after heavy losses the previous day on fears that strong U.S. economic data could spur tighter monetary policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) gained 0.8% to $9,866 a tonne in official trading, having lost as much as 3.8% in the previous session.

Copper hit a record peak of $10,747.50 last month, fueled by optimism over global economic recovery and new demand from an expected green revolution including the shift the electric vehicles.

“It’s bouncing today because of bargain hunting. The overall attitude is still bullish for industrial metals and commodities in general,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke in Zurich.

“The fundamentals for industrial metals are good, but expectations have been excessive as to where prices should be based on the fundamental backdrop.”

In China, prices fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks, with the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropping as much as 3.6% to 70,470 yuan ($11,001) a tonne.

After new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits slid more than expected on Thursday, investors will be eyeing U.S. non-farm payrolls data due later on Friday for clues on economic recovery and whether the Federal Reserve will withdraw stimulus.