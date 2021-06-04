CMA CGM gets Q1 profit lift as shipping rush continues By Reuters

© Reuters. The CMA CGM Marco Polo, an Explorer class container ship docks at Elizabeth port as seen from Bayonne, New Jersey, U.S., May 20, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Files
PARIS (Reuters) – CMA CGM, one of the world’s largest container shipping groups, on Friday posted a jump in first-quarter earnings and said it expects strong demand for transporting consumer goods to continue for the rest of the year.
French-based CMA CGM’s net profit reached $2.1 billion in the first quarter against $48 million in the same period last year, while core EBITDA earnings rose to $3.2 billion from $973 million, the group said in a results statement.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.