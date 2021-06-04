Clean-water nonprofit launches celebrity-funded Bitcoin Water Trust By Cointelegraph

Clean-water nonprofit launches celebrity-funded Bitcoin Water Trust
Charity: water, a New York-based nonprofit with a mandate to bring clean and safe driving water to developing countries, has begun accepting (BTC) donations through a dedicated cryptocurrency fund — a move that could help the organization attract new donors towards its initiative.
The launch of the Bitcoin Water Trust allows charity: water to receive and hold Bitcoin donations to fund global water projects through 2025, the nonprofit announced Friday. The fund’s assets will be held entirely in Bitcoin, with the intended execution of water projects also to be settled in the flagship digital currency.
