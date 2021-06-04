Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 6/4

And Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi wrapped up filming Thor: Love and Thunder .

YouTuber Logan Paul and former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather prepared for their upcoming boxing match.

Taye Diggs’s dog Roscoe wasn’t impressed by the actor’s singing.

Rihanna photographed and styled herself for Vogue Italia’s “Do it yourself” issue.

Miranda Cosgrove teased fans with a sneak peek of the iCarly reboot.

Olivia Rodrigo hung out with her besties Iris Apatow and Madison Hu.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White took their talents to the beach.

Drake’s son Adonis got a little creative while his dad planned his album track list.

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreated the iconic dance routine from Friends .

Will Smith, Serena Williams , and many other celebs rallied behind Naomi Osaka.

Jennifer Aniston reminisced about reuniting with her Friends cast.

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of Stormi taking a bath.

