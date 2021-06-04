Celebrity Instagrams You Probably Missed This Week: 6/4

Here's what you might've missed


Charlotte Gomez / BuzzFeed Celeb

1.

Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of Stormi taking a bath.

2.

Jennifer Aniston reminisced about reuniting with her Friends cast.

4.

Will Smith, Serena Williams, and many other celebs rallied behind Naomi Osaka.

5.

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran recreated the iconic dance routine from Friends.

8.

Michelle Pfeiffer felt grateful.

10.

Drake’s son Adonis got a little creative while his dad planned his album track list.

11.

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White took their talents to the beach.

12.

Olivia Rodrigo hung out with her besties Iris Apatow and Madison Hu.

13.

Miranda Cosgrove teased fans with a sneak peek of the iCarly reboot.

14.

Rihanna photographed and styled herself for Vogue Italia’s “Do it yourself” issue.

15.

Taye Diggs’s dog Roscoe wasn’t impressed by the actor’s singing.

16.

YouTuber Logan Paul and former professional boxer Floyd Mayweather prepared for their upcoming boxing match.

17.

Hilary Duff wished her husband Matthew Koma a happy 34th birthday.

18.

And Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi wrapped up filming Thor: Love and Thunder.

