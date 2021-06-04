Carlos Ghosn’s lawyers say part of French file should be ‘null and void’ By Reuters

© Reuters. Jean Yves Le Borgne and Jean Tamalet, lawyers of fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, walk out of the Justice Palace in Beirut, Lebanon June 4, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
2/2
BEIRUT (Reuters) – Part of the file being considered by French investigating judges who questioned fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn in Beirut this week should be declared “null and void”, his defence team said on Friday.
“We think based on legal opinion made by an expert that part of the file has to be declared null and void since it is tainted by the mistakes made voluntarily by the Japanese authorities,” one of his lawyers told reporters after the end of hearings.
