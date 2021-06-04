Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.612073 by 03:19 (07:19 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, down 10.09% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 4.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $52.415486B, or 3.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.611868 to $1.847545 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 6.91%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $4.278695B or 3.49% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3354 to $1.8882 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 34.47% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $36,369.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.85% on the day.

was trading at $2,595.27 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.75%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $684.492548B or 42.10% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $303.783153B or 18.68% of the total cryptocurrency market value.