Canadian dollar recoups weekly loss as investors shrug off jobs decline

Article content
TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened
against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and
investors weighed U.S. and Canadian employment data, with the
currency recovering from its weakest intraday level in more than
one week.
The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2075 to the
greenback, or 82.82 U.S. cents, having recovered from its
weakest level since May 27 at 1.2133 earlier in the session. It
was nearly unchanged for the week.
Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, a bigger decline than
expected, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of
COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada
data showed.
“Below the surface, the number is a little bit better than
it looks and overall the Canadian dollar isn’t going to be
flustered by a lockdown-induced soft number,” said Adam Button,
chief currency analyst at ForexLive.
Canada’s currency has been on a tear this year, bolstered by
higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada’s more hawkish
stance. The central bank is due to make an interest rate
decision on Wednesday.
Analysts have raised their forecasts on the loonie as a
proposed infrastructure spending package in the United States
bolsters prospects for the global economy, a Reuters poll
Article content
showed.
The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, settled
1.2% higher at $69.62 a barrel as OPEC+ supply discipline and
recovering demand countered concerns about patchy COVID-19
vaccination rollout around the globe.
The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies after U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose less than was
expected, tempering expectations the Federal Reserve will
tighten monetary policy sooner, rather than later.
Canadian government bond yields were lower across a flatter
curve, tracking the move in U.S. Treasuries. The 10-year
eased 6 basis points to 1.460%, its lowest since May
26.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Jonathan Oatis)