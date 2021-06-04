Canadian dollar recoups weekly loss as investors shrug off jobs decline

Article content

TORONTO — The Canadian dollar strengthened

against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as oil prices rose and

investors weighed U.S. and Canadian employment data, with the

currency recovering from its weakest intraday level in more than

one week.

The loonie was trading 0.3% higher at 1.2075 to the

greenback, or 82.82 U.S. cents, having recovered from its

weakest level since May 27 at 1.2133 earlier in the session. It

was nearly unchanged for the week.

Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May, a bigger decline than

expected, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of

COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada

data showed.

“Below the surface, the number is a little bit better than

it looks and overall the Canadian dollar isn’t going to be

flustered by a lockdown-induced soft number,” said Adam Button,

chief currency analyst at ForexLive.

Canada’s currency has been on a tear this year, bolstered by

higher commodity prices and the Bank of Canada’s more hawkish

stance. The central bank is due to make an interest rate

decision on Wednesday.

Analysts have raised their forecasts on the loonie as a

proposed infrastructure spending package in the United States

bolsters prospects for the global economy, a Reuters poll