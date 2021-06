Article content

TORONTO — Canada lost 68,000 jobs in May and the unemployment rate rose to 8.2 per cent, as lockdowns imposed to curb a harsh third wave of COVID-19 continued to weigh on the economy, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a loss of 20,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to rise to 8.2 per cent.

More to come …

