Budapest stocks hit record high, U.S. jobs data in focus

BUDAPEST — Budapest’s stocks opened at a

record high on Friday while currencies were mixed as all eyes

were on key U.S. jobs data due later in the day, with traders

expecting a firming dollar to put pressure on currencies.

Budapest’s stock index broke its historic high on

Tuesday and has kept firming since then. Stocks edged up 0.02%

on Friday, with OTP Bank scaling an all-time peak.

“Trade volume is not high, and investors seem to rotate

which blue chip to favor. One day OTP pulls the market, the

next it is Richter, then MOL,” a stock trader in Budapest said.

“I expect a correction soon, the 5,000-point firming since

mid-April seems a bit too much.”

Prague’s index slid 0.09% while Warsaw was

down 0.67%. Bucharest added 0.47%.

Currencies mostly held stable as investors awaited May U.S.

non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT for signs of an economic

recovery and rising inflation, which could raise concerns over

policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Strong weekly unemployment and private payrolls data already

pushed the dollar to multi-week highs on Thursday, which

weakened central European currencies, traders in Budapest said.

“The forint and the zloty both plunged yesterday right after