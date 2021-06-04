Budapest stocks hit record high, U.S. jobs data in focus

Article content
BUDAPEST — Budapest’s stocks opened at a
record high on Friday while currencies were mixed as all eyes
were on key U.S. jobs data due later in the day, with traders
expecting a firming dollar to put pressure on currencies.
Budapest’s stock index broke its historic high on
Tuesday and has kept firming since then. Stocks edged up 0.02%
on Friday, with OTP Bank scaling an all-time peak.
“Trade volume is not high, and investors seem to rotate
which blue chip to favor. One day OTP pulls the market, the
next it is Richter, then MOL,” a stock trader in Budapest said.
“I expect a correction soon, the 5,000-point firming since
mid-April seems a bit too much.”
Prague’s index slid 0.09% while Warsaw was
down 0.67%. Bucharest added 0.47%.
Currencies mostly held stable as investors awaited May U.S.
non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT for signs of an economic
recovery and rising inflation, which could raise concerns over
policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.
Strong weekly unemployment and private payrolls data already
pushed the dollar to multi-week highs on Thursday, which
weakened central European currencies, traders in Budapest said.
“The forint and the zloty both plunged yesterday right after
the data was published,” one trader said. “I expect bigger moves
in the afternoon as the market has been holding its breath all
week waiting for U.S. payroll numbers.”
The Hungarian forint was 0.13% stronger on the
day, trading at 347.05 per euro after a roller-coaster ride in
the previous session, when it touched a fresh nine-and-a-half
month high of 345.00 before retreating.
The currency has been firming since mid-May when the central
bank first flagged a rate hike in June to rein in inflation.
However, a Reuters poll of analysts sees the currency ease back
to 350 per euro in 12 months’ time.
The Czech crown, also recently boosted by policy tightening
expectations, is expected to firm further to 25.20 to the euro.
The crown edged up 0.05% to 25.476 versus the
common currency on Friday.
Elsewhere, the Polish zloty slid 0.15% to 4.4709
to the euro and the Romanian leu edged 0.02% lower to
4.9230.
CEE SNAPSHO AT
MARKETS T 1043 CET
CURRENC
IES
Latest Previous Daily Change
bid close change in 2021
EURCZK= Czech
EURHUF= Hungary
EURPLN= Polish
EURRON= Romania
EURHRK= Croatia
EURRSD= Serbian
Note: calculated from 1800
daily CET
change
Latest Previous Daily Change
close change in 2021
.PX Prague 1173.63 1174.710 -0.09% +14.26
0 %
.BUX Budapes 47433.5 47422.77 +0.02% +12.65
t 4 %
.WIG20 Warsaw 2237.08 2252.26 -0.67% +12.76
%
.BETI Buchare 11658.6 11604.44 +0.47% +18.90
st 5 %
.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %
.CRBEX Zagreb 1953.87 1951.71 +0.11% +12.34
%
.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>
.SOFIX Sofia 540.76 541.27 -0.09% +20.83
%
Yield Yield Spread Daily
(bid) change vs Bund change
in
Czech spread
Republi
c
CZ2YT=R
CZ5YT=R
CZ10YT=
Poland
PL2YT=R
PL5YT=R
PL10YT=
FORWARD
3×6 6×9 9×12 3M
interba
nk
Czech 0.71 0.97 1.32 0.40
Rep
Hungary 1.28 1.52 1.68 0.92
Poland 0.34 0.51 0.69 0.21
Note: are for ask
FRA prices
quotes
*********************************************
*****************
