Budapest stocks hit record high, U.S. jobs data in focus

BUDAPEST — Budapest’s stocks opened at a

record high on Friday while currencies were mixed as all eyes

were on key U.S. jobs data due later in the day, with traders

expecting a firming dollar to put pressure on currencies.

Budapest’s stock index broke its historic high on

Tuesday and has kept firming since then. Stocks edged up 0.02%

on Friday, with OTP Bank scaling an all-time peak.

“Trade volume is not high, and investors seem to rotate

which blue chip to favor. One day OTP pulls the market, the

next it is Richter, then MOL,” a stock trader in Budapest said.

“I expect a correction soon, the 5,000-point firming since

mid-April seems a bit too much.”

Prague’s index slid 0.09% while Warsaw was

down 0.67%. Bucharest added 0.47%.

Currencies mostly held stable as investors awaited May U.S.

non-farm payroll data due at 1230 GMT for signs of an economic

recovery and rising inflation, which could raise concerns over

policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Strong weekly unemployment and private payrolls data already

pushed the dollar to multi-week highs on Thursday, which

weakened central European currencies, traders in Budapest said.

“The forint and the zloty both plunged yesterday right after

the data was published,” one trader said. “I expect bigger moves

in the afternoon as the market has been holding its breath all

week waiting for U.S. payroll numbers.”

The Hungarian forint was 0.13% stronger on the

day, trading at 347.05 per euro after a roller-coaster ride in

the previous session, when it touched a fresh nine-and-a-half

month high of 345.00 before retreating.

The currency has been firming since mid-May when the central

bank first flagged a rate hike in June to rein in inflation.

However, a Reuters poll of analysts sees the currency ease back

to 350 per euro in 12 months’ time.

The Czech crown, also recently boosted by policy tightening

expectations, is expected to firm further to 25.20 to the euro.

The crown edged up 0.05% to 25.476 versus the

common currency on Friday.

Elsewhere, the Polish zloty slid 0.15% to 4.4709

to the euro and the Romanian leu edged 0.02% lower to

4.9230.

CEE SNAPSHO AT

MARKETS T 1043 CET

CURRENC

IES

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2021

EURCZK= Czech

EURHUF= Hungary 0

EURPLN= Polish

EURRON= Romania

EURHRK= Croatia

EURRSD= Serbian 0

Note: calculated from 1800

daily CET

change

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2021

.PX Prague 1173.63 1174.710 -0.09% +14.26

0 %

.BUX Budapes 47433.5 47422.77 +0.02% +12.65

t 4 %

.WIG20 Warsaw 2237.08 2252.26 -0.67% +12.76

%

.BETI Buchare 11658.6 11604.44 +0.47% +18.90

st 5 %

.SBITOP Ljublja <.sbitop na> %

.CRBEX Zagreb 1953.87 1951.71 +0.11% +12.34

%

.BELEX1 Belgrad <.belex1 e>

.SOFIX Sofia 540.76 541.27 -0.09% +20.83

%

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change

in

Czech spread

Republi

c

CZ2YT=R s

CZ5YT=R s

CZ10YT= s

Poland

PL2YT=R s

PL5YT=R s

PL10YT= s

FORWARD

3×6 6×9 9×12 3M

interba

nk

Czech 0.71 0.97 1.32 0.40

Rep

Hungary 1.28 1.52 1.68 0.92

Poland 0.34 0.51 0.69 0.21

Note: are for ask

FRA prices

quotes

*********************************************

*****************

(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

