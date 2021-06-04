BTSE Launches B2B NFT White Label Solution By DailyCoin



BTSE Launches B2B NFT White Label Solution



British Virgin Islands, June 4, 2021 — BTSE, the all-in-one digital assets spot and derivatives exchange, has unveiled a new B2B white label solution for easily setting up a platform to create, buy and sell non-fungible tokens (NFT). BTSE has launched this cutting-edge solution with Unit London, the contemporary art gallery in London’s Mayfair that has embraced technology to showcase emerging artists.

This new BTSE NFT White Label Solution is the first of its kind to provide comprehensive fiat multi-currency support. It leverages BTSE’s wallet technology that gives users easy access to deposit money from fiat accounts using debit and credit cards, as well as the SEPA, FPS and SWIFT payment networks.

These features, all uniquely available in one NFT marketplace solution, come with the reassurance of BTSE’s rigorous platform security and vastly simplify onboarding efforts for BTSE’s clients, allowing them to reach a wide addressable market of people who may not be entirely crypto-savvy. The convenience of being able to convert between assets means buyers and collectors can easily manage their cross-platform NFT portfolio while removing the complexity of using wallets.

“We are delighted to launch the BTSENFT White Label Solution with Unit London, a collaboration that will pave the way for other clients exploring new opportunities in digital assets. The solution’s crypto-fiat multi-currency wallet speaks to the strength in convenience that users will enjoy,” said Jonathan Leong, Founder of BTSE. “The versatility in customizing for virtually any market will be attractive for our clients’ NFT projects offering a spectrum of creative works. We think people will be as excited as we are by the many possibilities – as seen already through the new bridge built between the art world and tech.”

The NFT boom since early 2021 has resonated strongly with non-crypto audiences, whose interest was piqued by novel ways of collecting and owning art and one-of-a-kind works. Platforms like NBA Top Shot and the many celebrities who released NFTs captured the attention of crypto outsiders, for whom sourcing cryptocurrencies to their wallet may have posed an obstacle to entry.

BTSE’s focus on fiat-crypto on- and off-ramps will help users overcome any lack of familiarity with cryptocurrency wallets when using NFT platforms powered by BTSE’s white label solution. BTSE has also consulted with established names exploring the NFT market to design its white label solution. They include Marlon Flohr of Bassjackers, the world top 30-ranked DJ duo who released several NFT collections; the successful NFT artist known as “pplpleasr”, who inspired the decentralized autonomous organization, PleasrDAO; and Andrew Kang, co-founder and partner of Mechanism Capital and an influential voice in NFTs.

Several more prospective NFT creators have shown interest in deploying BTSE’s white label NFT platform. The cutting-edge NFT solution is built on BTSE’s proven technology that powers the exchange and its fiat/crypto funding feature. With a strong track record in building innovative and successful business platforms, including previous white label products, BTSE is poised to bridge mainstream audiences with the exciting world of NFT digital assets.

About advisors

Marlon Flohr is the DJ behind world top 30-ranked duo Bassjackers, with primary producer Ralph van Hilst. In a two-day NFT auction in April this year, they released “Welcome to the Future” comprising six brand new crypto-inspired tracks and visualizations. They collaborated with visual artist Gergo Szabo on this NFT drop and another sold in March.

Pplpleasr is the digital artist who launched multiple NFT drops, including the iconic Uniswap V3 NFT “x*y=k” that sold for 310 ETH (valued at over 1.3 million USD). She was the inspiration behind decentralized autonomous organization PleasrDAO, whose high-profile purchases include the NFT minted by Edward Snowden and valued at 5.4 million USD.

Andrew Kang is a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and investor who is fast-becoming an influential name in the NFT space. He is a member of PleasrDAO and co-founder and partner of Mechanism Capital, which invests in cryptocurrency and recently expanded its investment strategy and research analysis into NFTs.

About BTSE

BTSE is a leading digital currency exchange and financial technology company that empowers users by offering a simple and secure way to trade. BTSE’s suite of financial services are designed to introduce innovative digital assets to the traditional financial landscape. It features services that include multi-currency spot and derivatives trading, white labels, OTC, asset management, and payment gateways.

