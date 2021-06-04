BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Price analysis 6/4: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, DOGE, XRP, DOT, UNI, ICP, BCH

Bloomberg senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone believes (BTC) is more likely to turn up and rally to $100,000 rather than correct to $20,000. In the June edition of the Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index report, McGlone said that Bitcoin’s correction had not dented its foundation and it was “stronger, greener and less extended” than in April.

While Bitcoin has yet to witness a surge in demand, data from Coinshares show crypto funds have turned the corner and after two weeks of outflows, investors have pumped $74 million into cryptocurrency.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360