Brazil’s Anvisa approves Russian Sputnik V vaccine, with conditions

BRASILIA — Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Friday gave the green light for states to import the Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, but with conditions attached.

Anvisa’s board voted 4-1 to grant the conditional approval after more than seven hours of deliberation, following the recommendation of its technical staff earlier in the day.

Anvisa also voted to approve, again with conditions, the Covaxin shot made by Bharat Biotech, a private company based in the Indian city of Hyderabad.

“SputnikV will arrive in Brazil in July,” tweeted Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the Sputnik V vaccine abroad.

Sputnik V tweeted that Brazil becomes the 67th country to authorize the vaccine.

Earlier on Friday, Anvisa’s technical staff had recommended approving the vaccine but only on certain conditions, such as that it be used only on healthy adults.

The rulings come after the health regulator rejected in late April imports of the Sputnik V shot requested by state governors desperate for vaccines. States had originally wanted 37 million doses.

At the time, Anvisa’s five-member board voted unanimously not to approve the Russian vaccine after technical staff had highlighted “inherent risks” and “serious” defects, citing a lack of data guaranteeing its safety, quality and effectiveness.