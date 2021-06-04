Brazil asks industry to save electricity as drought saps hydro power

Article content

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s Mines and Energy Ministry met with industry representatives on Friday to discuss how large electricity consumers can reduce demand to ease pressure on the grid resulting from Brazil’s worst drought in 92 years.

The drought threatens electricity generation, which depends heavily on hydroelectric plants, and could hamper wider economic growth this year.

A senior Economy Ministry official said on Friday the energy crisis has also been exacerbated by “structural” problems, making the planned privatization of state power giant Eletrobras all the more urgent.

In a statement, the Mines and Energy Ministry said it will lead efforts aimed at “emergency and structural solutions” for what experts say will be “demand response” measures.

According to the ministry, the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industries (Abdib) proposed “a plan that will help industry’s capacity to respond, and increase its energy efficiency actions,” according to the ministry.

Abrace, a group representing large electricity consuming industrial sectors, “stressed the importance of seeking voluntary mechanisms” to reduce demand “without affecting competitiveness,” the ministry said.