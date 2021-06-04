BoE’s Cunliffe says UK is seeing strong post-COVID bounceback By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Britain’s Deputy Governor of the Bank of England Jon Cunliffe speaks during the Bank of England’s financial stability report at the Bank of England in the City of London, Britain June 27, 2017. REUTERS/ Jonathan Brady/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain is enjoying a strong economic bounce-back as COVID restrictions lift, though pubs and restaurants are recovering faster than town-centre retail, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Friday.

“What we’re seeing is a strong bounce back of activity,” Cunliffe told BBC Radio Suffolk after speaking to businesses in that region of eastern England.

“People have accumulated a lot of savings, they’re going out and they’re spending, particularly in those areas we couldn’t go out in the last year or so,” he added.

