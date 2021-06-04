Boeing offers new 777X freighter as Qatar eyes order, airline says

Article content

ST PETERSBURG — Qatar Airways is weighing a multibillion-dollar investment with a potential order for 30 or more freighters, attracting interest from Boeing Co , which has begun offering a freighter version of its future 777X jetliner, the airline’s chief executive said.

In April, the Gulf carrier said it was interested in a 777X freighter but had not been told by Boeing of any plans to launch one. But speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said a cargo 777X was now on the table as the airline ponders a freighter order from Boeing or Airbus.

“Qatar Airways is very interested in purchasing a large fleet of freighters because we have to now start replacing our old freighters,” he said in an interview in St Petersburg.

“We have our program of replacement over several years and we would be very keen to place an order with Boeing or with Airbus, it all depends on how things proceed.”

A Boeing representative told Reuters in response late on Thursday that the planemaker engages with its customers on its product development program and their long-term fleet needs.

Boeing’s Chief Executive Dave Calhoun separately said the board had not yet approved a 777X freighter version.