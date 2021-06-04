Blockchain.com says ‘Goodbye Big Apple, Hello Miami!’ By Cointelegraph

Blockchain.com says ‘Goodbye Big Apple, Hello Miami!’
Major crypto solutions provider Blockchain.com is moving its U.S. headquarters from New York to Miami in an attempt to spur aggressive growth over the next few years.
The $5 billion firm intends to hire 300 new full-time employees in the region over the next 18 months. The news broke a day before the city played host to the world’s largest conference, Bitcoin 2021.
