Bitcoin will literally go to the moon this year By BTC Peers

Astrobotic Technology, a U.S.-based commercial space company, will be delivering 1 in a hardware wallet to the surface of the moon later this year.

The Pittsburg-based space company contracts with NASA through its Commercial Lunar Payload Services. According to an announcement made on Friday at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami, the company will be sending its Peregrine lander to the moon in the fourth quarter of this year. The payload is expected to carry a single Bitcoin in a hardware wallet.

The initiative is a result of a deal between the space company and crypto exchange BitMEX. A website dedicated to the initiative claims that the launch will happen in November.

The coin will be a registered payload on the Peregrine-1 manifest and will remain in situ on the Moon’s surface until any enterprising soul goes to collect it. It will have a public vanity address allowing anyone interested to witness its redemption or add some Sats if you’re feeling generous.

Meanwhile, Astrobotic’s CEO John Thornton confirmed the news during a live stream, noting that “yes, literally bitcoin is going to the moon.”

We’re incredibly excited to by flying this payload to the surface and can’t wait for the mission coming up very, very soon.

