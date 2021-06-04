BioAro Inc. and CardiAI Launches Rapid PCR Testing Services in the Northwest Territories at Gahcho Kué Mine:

CALGARY, Alberta — Calgary-based Canadian healthcare innovator and biotech company, BioAro Inc. and CardiAI, have launched an on-site COVID-19 rapid-test laboratory service at the Gahcho Kué diamond mine in the Northwest Territories, a joint venture between De Beers Group (the operator) and Mountain Province Diamonds. BioAro Inc. is a medical diagnostics technology company launched by CardiAI that is using the CoviLamp™- PCR test, along with Health Canada approved COVID-19 tests. CoviLamp™ is an innovative rapid PCR technology that uses a proprietary diagnostic process to provide highly accurate and timely results. More than 1,000 tests have been successfully administered on-site since April 14, 2021, proving the feasibility of deploying this rapid PCR testing service model to any location.

“We are honoured to be providing CoviLamp™ to the Gahcho Kué mine,” says Dr. Anmol Kapoor CEO, BioAro Inc. “We are confident that our highly-innovative technology will detect the virus quickly so effective measures can be taken, limiting the spread of this devastating virus.”

BioAro Inc. is currently providing inbound, outbound, and mid-rotation testing for personnel at Gahcho Kué, using a non-invasive and convenient saliva test. Rather than flying the samples to another Laboratory hundreds of kilometres away, BioAro Inc. can report within hours, freeing staff from isolation and allowing resumption of normal activities shortly after arrival. Results are rapidly communicated to the mine’s health and safety team, allowing them to respond quickly to a positive test outcome.

“Testing employees is a critical pillar for our COVID-19 response at Gahcho Kué,” says Lyndon Clark, General Manager of Gahcho Kué mine. “By having PCR testing ability at the mine site to complement the existing wide range of measures in place to mitigate risks in relation to COVID-19, we have enhanced our ability to protect employees, their families and communities of the NWT.”

The BioAro Inc. testing program with CoviLamp™ is cost effective, easily deployable and can be run on multiple platforms. The rapid PCR test can effectively be utilized in remote locations to support a wide range of industries including energy, food processing, construction and more.

