Bindi Irwin Posts Tribute To Steve And Terri Irwin

“Your love is the stuff of miracles.”
She’s also the daughter of the late great Steve Irwin, who taught us to love animals and stay curious about the world.
And so, on what would’ve been Steve and his wife Terri’s 29th wedding anniversary, Bindi posted a heartwarming tribute on Instagram.
Beneath a gloriously vintage photo, Bindi wrote, “Soulmates.”
“Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart parents,” she continued. “Your love is the stuff of miracles.”
Is someone chopping onions in here?
I’m not not crying.
Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin also posted a tribute to Steve and Terri, and honestly, I’m overwhelmed by their familial love.
It’s so sweet. We love you, Irwins!
