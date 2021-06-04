Beyond Meat Up As Amazon Veteran Among New Names At Firm By Investing.com



By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing – Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:) shares were up 2% Friday as the company announced new names including Amazon (NASDAQ:) finance veteran Phil Hardin in its top team.

The company has strengthened its management as it takes on increasing competition in the market for plant-based meat substitutes while expanding in China and Europe.

Hardin, who spent 15 years at the retail and cloud giant, was most recently vice president, finance for Amazon Advertising.

He will join next month as chief financial officer, succeeding Mark Nelson who retired in May. Hardin also spent time as director of finance for EU customer fulfillment; director of investor relations for Amazon.com, and director of finance for Kindle content and digital subsidiaries.

In other appointments, Deanna Jurgens joins as chief growth officer and Margaret “Jackie” Trask as chief people officer.

Jurgens served as chief global sales officer at skincare company Rodan & Fields, where she was responsible for sales across the U.S., Canada, Australia and Japan. She has over 20 years of experience.

Trask brings more than 30 years of experience in all aspects of human resources, including talent acquisition, employee development and employee engagement. She led human resources and employee processes at cosmetics company JAFRA Cosmetics International for 14 years.

For the first quarter ended April 3, Beyond Meat’s net revenue was $108.2 million while adjusted net loss was $26.2 million or 42 cents per share.

It has guided for net revenue in the range of $135 million to $150 million, an increase of 19% to 32% compared to the second quarter of 2020.