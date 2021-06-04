Beijing’s jawboning sets yuan on track for biggest weekly loss in four months

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan barely moved

against the dollar on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly

loss in at least four months following a string of official

warnings against one-way bets on yuan appreciation.

A robust U.S. dollar also weighed on the local currency

after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reinforced investor

expectations that the world’s largest economy is recovering at a

healthy clip.

“There are some signs of a dollar rebound, and if the dollar

index bounces then the dollar/CNY will follow,” said a trader at

a foreign bank. “Yuan bulls and bears have both taken a beating,

but we’ll see who dares not listen to the PBOC.”

Analysts and traders said a clearer direction for the dollar

index and the yuan will likely come after the U.S. nonfarm

payrolls report for May, due on Friday, which could set the tone

at the Federal Reserve meeting this month.

The yuan has weakened more than 0.5% versus the dollar this

week, on course for its biggest weekly loss since at least early

February, as Beijing has mounted a coordinated effort to talk

down expectations of a stronger yuan. A flurry of official

statements have warned against bets on one-sided moves in the

currency.

Regulators have also taken steps to stem the yuan’s rise.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) employed a little-used

measure to direct financial institutions to hold more foreign

exchange in reserve, and the State Administration of Foreign

Exchange granted fresh outbound investment quotas in what was

seen as a signal of the many tools available to curb rapid

appreciation.

On Friday, the PBOC set the midpoint of the yuan’s daily

trading band at 6.4072, its weakest since May 26 and

softer than expected.

Spot yuan opened at 6.4060 per dollar and wavered

between small gains and losses on the day. By midday, it was

changing hands at 6.4035, just 5 pips stronger than Thursday’s

late session close.

The offshore yuan was almost steady at 6.4002 per

dollar, from a close of 6.4000 on Thursday. The global dollar

index rose to 90.567 from the previous close of 90.479.

Analysts say the yuan could face some headwinds in the near

term as attempts to rein in the recent rally bite, and as

China’s uneven recovery continues.

“CNYUSD started to depreciate marginally in response to

(China’s) measures at the start of this week … As well,

concerns are rising again over macro recovery strength given the

flat May Manufacturing PMI, particularly the weak new export

orders reading,” analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Bullish bets on the yuan nevertheless remain high amid

strong foreign demand for yuan-denominated assets.

Russia on Thursday said it would ditch all U.S. dollar

assets in its National Wealth Fund (NWF) and increase holdings

in euros, Chinese yuan and gold.

The yuan market at 4:08AM GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.4072 6.3811 -0.41%

Spot yuan 6.4035 6.404 0.01%

Divergence from -0.06%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 1.95%

Spot change since 2005 29.25%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.03 97.83 0.2

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 90.567 90.479 0.1

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4002 0.05%

*

Offshore 6.5546 -2.25%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith

Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

