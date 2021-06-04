Beijing’s jawboning sets yuan on track for biggest weekly loss in four months

Article content

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan barely moved

against the dollar on Friday but was set for its biggest weekly

loss in at least four months following a string of official

warnings against one-way bets on yuan appreciation.

A robust U.S. dollar also weighed on the local currency

after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reinforced investor

expectations that the world’s largest economy is recovering at a

healthy clip.

“There are some signs of a dollar rebound, and if the dollar

index bounces then the dollar/CNY will follow,” said a trader at

a foreign bank. “Yuan bulls and bears have both taken a beating,

but we’ll see who dares not listen to the PBOC.”

Analysts and traders said a clearer direction for the dollar

index and the yuan will likely come after the U.S. nonfarm

payrolls report for May, due on Friday, which could set the tone

at the Federal Reserve meeting this month.

The yuan has weakened more than 0.5% versus the dollar this

week, on course for its biggest weekly loss since at least early

February, as Beijing has mounted a coordinated effort to talk

down expectations of a stronger yuan. A flurry of official

statements have warned against bets on one-sided moves in the

currency.

Regulators have also taken steps to stem the yuan’s rise.