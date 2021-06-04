Automatic Securities Disposition Plan Established by Canada Goose Chief Executive Officer

Article content

TORONTO — Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (“Canada Goose” or the “Company”) (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) today announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer, Dani Reiss,established an automatic securities disposition plan (ASDP) in accordance with applicable United States and Canadian securities legislation and the Company’s internal policies.

The ASDP permits trades to be made in accordance with pre-arranged instructions given when Mr. Reiss was not in possession of any material undisclosed information. The ASDP will be effective on the second trading day following the date on which the Company has filed its interim financial statements for the quarter ending June 27, 2021. Sales of the subordinate voting shares under the ASDP may only commence two trading days after the release of such interim financial statements.

Up to 326,219 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately0.30% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting and multiple voting shares of the Company, may be sold under the ASDP implemented by Mr. Reiss. All such subordinate voting shares would be issued upon the exercise of options to acquire subordinate voting shares held by Mr. Reiss, such options forming part of Mr. Reiss’s compensation for services as President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada Goose. The ASDP is designed to allow for an orderly disposition of the subordinate voting shares to be issued upon the exercise of the options at prevailing market prices over the course of the 12month period that sales under the ASDP are expected to take place. The ASDP will not provide for any conversion or sale of multiple voting shares of the Company owned by Mr. Reiss.