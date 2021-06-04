Asia FX slips as dollar gets data boost; Malaysia stocks slide

Most Asian currencies slipped on Friday,

with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading declines, as

positive economic data from the United States supported the

dollar and again raised concerns of policy tightening by the

Federal Reserve.

Regional equities were largely muted, though Malaysian

shares lost nearly a percent as the country grapples

with a surge in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns.

The won weakened 0.5% and was set for its third

consecutive session of losses, while the baht slipped

0.3% as the U.S. dollar hit multi-week highs after strong

private payrolls data on Thursday.

All eyes now turn to U.S. May non-farm payrolls data later

in the day, where a significant jump in the number of jobs added

is expected, providing more fodder to talk of the Fed moving

away from its current dovish policy settings.

“We expect Asian equities and currencies to be on the back

foot today given the lead from the U.S. but traction will be

limited ahead of the U.S. data,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM

Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities.

“We see prospect for a bigger bounce in the U.S. dollar over

the short term against Asian FX, assuming that payrolls are not

overly weak.”

So far, Asia’s risk-sensitive markets have held firm on the

Fed’s assurances that its policy will remain dovish in the

near-term, but signs of strong economic recovery raise bets for

higher inflation and an earlier tapering of stimulus.

Most regional currencies were on track to post weekly losses

with the exception of Malaysia’s ringgit, which was set

to bag a modest gain.

Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the

ringgit weakened about 0.2% on Friday. Malaysia reported 8,209

new daily coronavirus cases and 103 new deaths on Thursday.

“Successful containment of COVID spread over the coming

weeks could see ringgit softness dissipate or even play catch up

with Asian peers excluding Japan,” analysts at Maybank said.

In the Philippines, shares recovered some ground lost

in the previous session, while the peso was largely

unchanged after the archipelago’s annual inflation in May

remained steady for a third straight month.

Indonesian stocks snapped a six-day winning streak,

while the rupiah depreciated 0.3% to its lowest in a

week.

India’s Nifty 50 edged higher in the early trade to

hover near record highs. India’s central bank is expected to

keep interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment

on liquidity later on Friday.

“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would have been justifiably

expected to ease further in response to the devastating COVID

crisis. But (it) will probably stay on hold with regards to

headline policy tools,” Mizuho bank said in a note.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.6 basis points

to 6.470%

** Philippine c.bank sees CPI within target by second-half

** Vietnam approves China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use

against COVID-19

Asia stock indexes and

currencies at 0411 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK

DAILY YTD X S S YTD

% % DAILY %

%

Japan +0.05 -6.3 <.n2>

China 5 EC>

India +0.00 +0.2 <.ns ei>

Indones -0.14 -1.8 <.jk ia se>

Malaysi -0.15 -2.5 <.kl a se>

Philipp -0.08 +0.4 <.ps ines i>

S.Korea 2 11>

Singapo +0.02 -0.4 <.st re i>

Taiwan +0.03 +2.8 <.tw ii>

Thailan -0.19 -3.9 <.se d ti>

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim

Coghill)

