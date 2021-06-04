Asia FX slips as dollar gets data boost; Malaysia stocks slide

Article content

Most Asian currencies slipped on Friday,

with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading declines, as

positive economic data from the United States supported the

dollar and again raised concerns of policy tightening by the

Federal Reserve.

Regional equities were largely muted, though Malaysian

shares lost nearly a percent as the country grapples

with a surge in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns.

The won weakened 0.5% and was set for its third

consecutive session of losses, while the baht slipped

0.3% as the U.S. dollar hit multi-week highs after strong

private payrolls data on Thursday.

All eyes now turn to U.S. May non-farm payrolls data later

in the day, where a significant jump in the number of jobs added

is expected, providing more fodder to talk of the Fed moving

away from its current dovish policy settings.

“We expect Asian equities and currencies to be on the back

foot today given the lead from the U.S. but traction will be

limited ahead of the U.S. data,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM

Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities.

“We see prospect for a bigger bounce in the U.S. dollar over

the short term against Asian FX, assuming that payrolls are not

overly weak.”

So far, Asia’s risk-sensitive markets have held firm on the