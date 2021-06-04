Asia FX slips as dollar gets data boost; Malaysia stocks slide

Article content
Most Asian currencies slipped on Friday,
with the South Korean won and Thai baht leading declines, as
positive economic data from the United States supported the
dollar and again raised concerns of policy tightening by the
Federal Reserve.
Regional equities were largely muted, though Malaysian
shares lost nearly a percent as the country grapples
with a surge in coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns.
The won weakened 0.5% and was set for its third
consecutive session of losses, while the baht slipped
0.3% as the U.S. dollar hit multi-week highs after strong
private payrolls data on Thursday.
All eyes now turn to U.S. May non-farm payrolls data later
in the day, where a significant jump in the number of jobs added
is expected, providing more fodder to talk of the Fed moving
away from its current dovish policy settings.
“We expect Asian equities and currencies to be on the back
foot today given the lead from the U.S. but traction will be
limited ahead of the U.S. data,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief EM
Asia and Europe strategist at TD Securities.
“We see prospect for a bigger bounce in the U.S. dollar over
the short term against Asian FX, assuming that payrolls are not
overly weak.”
So far, Asia’s risk-sensitive markets have held firm on the
Fed’s assurances that its policy will remain dovish in the
near-term, but signs of strong economic recovery raise bets for
higher inflation and an earlier tapering of stimulus.
Most regional currencies were on track to post weekly losses
with the exception of Malaysia’s ringgit, which was set
to bag a modest gain.
Shares in Kuala Lumpur declined as much as 0.9% and the
ringgit weakened about 0.2% on Friday. Malaysia reported 8,209
new daily coronavirus cases and 103 new deaths on Thursday.
“Successful containment of COVID spread over the coming
weeks could see ringgit softness dissipate or even play catch up
with Asian peers excluding Japan,” analysts at Maybank said.
In the Philippines, shares recovered some ground lost
in the previous session, while the peso was largely
unchanged after the archipelago’s annual inflation in May
remained steady for a third straight month.
Indonesian stocks snapped a six-day winning streak,
while the rupiah depreciated 0.3% to its lowest in a
week.
India’s Nifty 50 edged higher in the early trade to
hover near record highs. India’s central bank is expected to
keep interest rates at record lows and reiterate its commitment
on liquidity later on Friday.
“The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would have been justifiably
expected to ease further in response to the devastating COVID
crisis. But (it) will probably stay on hold with regards to
headline policy tools,” Mizuho bank said in a note.
HIGHLIGHTS:
** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rise 1.6 basis points
to 6.470%
** Philippine c.bank sees CPI within target by second-half
** Vietnam approves China’s Sinopharm vaccine for use
against COVID-19
Asia stock indexes and
currencies at 0411 GMT
COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCK STOCK
DAILY YTD X S S YTD
% % DAILY %
%
Japan +0.05 -6.3 <.n2>
China
India +0.00 +0.2 <.ns ei>
Indones -0.14 -1.8 <.jk ia se>
Malaysi -0.15 -2.5 <.kl a se>
Philipp -0.08 +0.4 <.ps ines i>
S.Korea
Singapo +0.02 -0.4 <.st re i>
Taiwan +0.03 +2.8 <.tw ii>
Thailan -0.19 -3.9 <.se d ti>
(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
