Argentina’s 2021 inflation estimate inches up to 48.3% -central bank poll

BUENOS AIRES — Inflation in Argentina is expected to hit 48.3% in 2021, according to a central bank poll released on Friday, above the 47.3% forecast the previous month.

In the poll, based on a survey of 41 experts polled May 27-31, respondents slightly downgraded their gross domestic product growth estimate for this year to 6% from a projected 6.4% last month.

Latin America’s No. 3 economy has been in recession since 2018 and has suffered from high inflation for years. The economic woes worsened over the last year due to COVID-19.

The economy is expected to rebound this year despite a punishing second wave of coronavirus infections that has pushed to country’s death toll over 80,000.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Matthew Lewis)