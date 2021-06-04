AGF Management Limited to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on June 30, 2021

TORONTO, June 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGF Management Limited (TSX: AGF.B) will release its financial results for Q2 2021 on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at approximately 8:00 a.m. ET. AGF will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The discussion will feature remarks by Kevin McCreadie, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, and Adrian Basaraba, Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer. Judy G. Goldring, President and Head of Global Distribution, will also be available for the question and answer period with investment analysts following the presentation.

The live audio webcast with supporting materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of AGF’s website at www.agf.com or at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uekxsbo4. Alternatively, the call can be accessed toll-free in North America by dialing 1 (800) 708-4540 (Passcode #:50170228).

A complete archive of this discussion along with supporting materials will be available at the same webcast address within 24 hours of the end of the conference call.

ABOUT AGF MANAGEMENT LIMITED

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. AGF brings a disciplined approach to delivering excellence in investment management through its fundamental, quantitative, alternative and high-net-worth businesses focused on providing an exceptional client experience. AGF’s suite of investment solutions extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and individual investors to institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds and endowments and foundations.

AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. With nearly $41 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 700,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

