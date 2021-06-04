Ackman’s Pershing Square in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music

Article content

Billionaire William Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings is in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group for around $4 billion, the label’s owner Vivendi confirmed on Friday.

Vivendi, controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bollore , is planning to cash in on its UMG crown jewel, the world’s biggest music label with artists such as Taylor Swift, by spinning off the entity to existing shareholders.

Vivendi said the deal with Ackman’s special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) would give UMG an enterprise value of 35 billion euros ($42.4 billion).

“Universal Music Group is one of the greatest businesses in the world,” Bill Ackman, CEO of PSTH, said in a joint statement.

Vivendi shares were up 0.7% in early trading.

Pershing Square Tontine Holding’s shares were down nearly 6% at $23.5 a share in after-market trade, close to its initial public offering (IPO) price of $20, after news of the potential deal broke. The closer that SPAC shares trade to their IPO price, the more skeptical investors are that a deal will be completed.

SPACs such as Pershing Square Tontine raise money in an initial public offering with the aim of merging with a private company. For the private company, the process is an alternative to listing its shares through an IPO.