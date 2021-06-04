4 Overvalued Cloud Stocks to Avoid in June By StockNews



© Reuters. 4 Overvalued Cloud Stocks to Avoid in June



While most companies that offer cloud-based services are expected to continue benefiting from growing demand for their solutions from almost every industry, the shares of many of these companies have hit valuations that are far ahead of their financials and growth prospects. Cases in point are Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:), Snowflake (SNOW), Veeva Systems (NYSE:), and Okta (NASDAQ:). They are trading at lofty valuations now and we don’t think their financials justify those valuations. So, these stocks are best avoided now. Read on.COVID-19-pandemic-led restrictions heightened demand for cloud-based services from most industries last year. And the future looks promising for the cloud industry due to continuing advancements in the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) space and rapid deployment of 5G, among other factors. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow at a 17.9% CAGR between 2021- 2028.

However, amid the ongoing economic recovery, investors are rotating away from expensive tech stocks to capitalize on the higher growth potential of cyclical stocks, which is pushing some super expensive cloud stocks out of investors’ portfolios. This is evident in the First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s (SKYY) 0.1% loss over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 9.8% gains.

The sky-high valuations of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM), Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), and Okta, Inc.’s (OKTA), as examples, don’t justify their recent financial performance and growth prospects. So, we think these stocks could continue retreating in the near term.

Continue reading on StockNews