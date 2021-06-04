2 Top Summer Travel Stocks to Buy Now By StockNews



2 Top Summer Travel Stocks to Buy Now



As more people get immunized against COVID-19, travel activity is expected to be high this summer. Given that many people had to cancel summer travel last year due to pandemic restrictions, there is significant pent-up desire to take time off and travel this year. Given this, we think travel stocks Winnebago (WGO) and Travelzoo (TZOO) are solid bets now. Read on.With more than half of the U.S.’ adult population now vaccinated for COVID-19, many Americans are expected to travel this summer.

While Americans are expected to travel domestically primarily this year, a 47% spike in trans-Atlantic airfare searches indicates that people are interested in travelling to European cities also.

The pent-up demand for travel should benefit travel companies Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:) and Travelzoo (TZOO) with summer kicking in. So, we think these stocks could be solid bets now.

